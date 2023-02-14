National Bankshares Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$48.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
Shares of TSE IGM opened at C$42.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.45 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The company has a market cap of C$10.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13.
IGM Financial Announces Dividend
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Recommended Stories
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.