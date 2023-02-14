IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$42.18 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.45 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.93. The company has a market cap of C$10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

IGM Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.37%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

