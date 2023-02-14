IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
IGM Financial Price Performance
Shares of IGM stock opened at C$42.18 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.45 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.93. The company has a market cap of C$10.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
IGM Financial Announces Dividend
IGM Financial Company Profile
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Recommended Stories
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.