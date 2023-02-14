Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Benchmark from $103.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $94.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.40.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $128.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.76. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $337,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,602,868.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,747 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

