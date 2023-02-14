Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $113.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $103.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $144.40.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $128.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.76. Axcelis Technologies has a 52-week low of $46.41 and a 52-week high of $128.41.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $266.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,238. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

