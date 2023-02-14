Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ADES opened at $3.26 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.30 million, a PE ratio of -326.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADES. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
