Wells Fargo & Company Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $130.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.24.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.65.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.