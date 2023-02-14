Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance
APDN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.35.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
