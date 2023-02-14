Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APDN. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut Applied DNA Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Applied DNA Sciences Price Performance

APDN opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 83,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

