Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Amtech Systems from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Amtech Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $9.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. Amtech Systems has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Insider Activity

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.29. Amtech Systems had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $32.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $40,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 354,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,225. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,346,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after buying an additional 57,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 307,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 296,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 100,890 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 269,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of semiconductor and capital equipment. It operates through the Semiconductor, and Material and Substrate segments. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries.

Featured Stories

