Citigroup Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $88.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.57.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
ATVI opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
