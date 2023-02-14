Citigroup Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $88.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.57.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.92. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

About Activision Blizzard

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,555,000 after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.