Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,519 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,788. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMHC. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

