SunPower (SPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. SunPower has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Get SunPower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

About SunPower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 164.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 59.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in SunPower during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.