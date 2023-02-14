Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $603.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.
A number of research firms recently commented on RBBN. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
