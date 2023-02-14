Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Ribbon Communications to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $603.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RBBN. Westpark Capital upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.