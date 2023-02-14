indie Semiconductor (INDI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $127,155.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $326,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,342 shares of company stock valued at $863,350. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after acquiring an additional 127,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.5% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 855,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,287,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,385,000 after acquiring an additional 464,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

