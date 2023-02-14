Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.