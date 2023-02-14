Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXGet Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 35.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

