US Foods (USFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
USFD opened at $36.80 on Tuesday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.67.
In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on US Foods to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
