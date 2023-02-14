ShockWave Medical (SWAV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $184.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.65. ShockWave Medical has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWAV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.44.

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,073 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $394,388.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,830,309.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $7,227,856 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 37,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

