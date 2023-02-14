Stem (STEM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect Stem to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. Stem has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $18.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $394,837.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,027.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $394,837.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,027.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stem by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STEM. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Stem in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

