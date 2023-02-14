Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 750 ($9.10) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.71) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.38) target price on Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Standard Chartered to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 811 ($9.84).

Standard Chartered Trading Up 0.1 %

STAN opened at GBX 729.80 ($8.86) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £21.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,140.31. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 431.30 ($5.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 797.40 ($9.68). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 660.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 608.34.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

