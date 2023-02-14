Redrow’s (RDW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 565 ($6.86) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDW. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.89) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.79) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.86) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.59) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 466 ($5.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 548.44 ($6.66).

LON RDW opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.20) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 880.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 626.40 ($7.60).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

