Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,400 ($41.27) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 3,430 ($41.64).

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

SKG stock opened at GBX 3,252 ($39.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of GBX 2,415 ($29.32) and a one year high of GBX 4,113 ($49.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 1,038.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,265.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,026.13.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of €1.08 ($1.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

