Redrow (LON:RDW) PT Raised to GBX 400

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 380 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($4.86) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RDW. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 477 ($5.79) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.59) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.19) to GBX 466 ($5.66) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 499 ($6.06) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 548.44 ($6.66).

RDW opened at GBX 510.50 ($6.20) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 496.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 480.11. The company has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 880.17. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 626.40 ($7.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.14%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

