M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Raised to GBX 265 at HSBC

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by HSBC from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 265 ($3.22) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 181 ($2.20) to GBX 190 ($2.31) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 200 ($2.43) to GBX 195 ($2.37) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of M&G to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 218 ($2.65) in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 225.43 ($2.74).

M&G stock opened at GBX 199.50 ($2.42) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 195.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 192.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11. M&G has a 12 month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 230 ($2.79). The stock has a market cap of £4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,650.00.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

