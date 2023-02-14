Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Acreage Price Performance

Shares of ACRHF stock opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72. Acreage has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Get Acreage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACRHF. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Acreage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.