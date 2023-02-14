AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AmeriCann Stock Up 17.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.59.
AmeriCann Company Profile
