AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the January 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AmeriCann Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAN opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. AmeriCann has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.59.

AmeriCann Company Profile

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

