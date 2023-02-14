Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Aareal Bank Stock Performance

Shares of AAALF opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99.

Aareal Bank Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

