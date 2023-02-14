Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF) Short Interest Update

Aareal Bank AG (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Aareal Bank Stock Performance
Shares of AAALF opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99.
Aareal Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aareal Bank (AAALF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Aareal Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aareal Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.