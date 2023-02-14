Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Update

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 561,000 shares, an increase of 75.1% from the January 15th total of 320,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Several brokerages have commented on AEGXF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

