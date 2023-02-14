Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.
Aalberts Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. Aalberts has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $55.04.
Aalberts Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aalberts (AALBF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.