Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Short Interest Update

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.0 days.

Aalberts Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. Aalberts has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $55.04.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

