Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,933,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 3,853,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 48.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAVVF. Raymond James lowered shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of AAVVF stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $9.55.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

