Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.3 days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ADLRF opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $12.10.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
