Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.69.
