Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Update

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Price Performance

Shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.