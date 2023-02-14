ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Short Interest Up 45.0% in January

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,770,600 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the January 15th total of 1,910,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,235.3 days.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ABMRF opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $17.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

About ABN AMRO Bank

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.