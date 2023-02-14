Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Decreases By 42.9%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AGNPF stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $5.92.
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
