Brokerages Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target at $22.39

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Coupang alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 11,166 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $223,654.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 757,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,165,634.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,500,000 shares of company stock worth $657,152,335 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $158,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 115,176,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742,347 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919,724 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,764,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 4,939,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology now owns 28,703,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,231,000 after buying an additional 4,689,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.41 and a beta of 1.34.

About Coupang

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.