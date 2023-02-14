Analysts Set Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
Several research analysts have recently commented on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
JOBY opened at $4.21 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.69.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.