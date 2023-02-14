Analysts Set Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target at $7.50

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

JOBY opened at $4.21 on Friday. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew Field sold 40,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $148,939.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,065.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,831 shares of company stock worth $710,337. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 486.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

