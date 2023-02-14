Brokerages Set Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Target Price at $385.00

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $385.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDNNY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDNNY opened at $84.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.39. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $55.19 and a 12-month high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

