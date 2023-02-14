KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Receives $19.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

KAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,286,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 733,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 347,032 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000.

KAR Auction Services Price Performance

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

NYSE KAR opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.92. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

