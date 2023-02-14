Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives $23.00 Average PT from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,068 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,178,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618,369 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,326,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,248 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,030,000 after buying an additional 1,538,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

MRVI stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of -0.22.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

