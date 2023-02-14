Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Target Price at $342.00

Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $342.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.50) to GBX 350 ($4.25) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.28) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.58) to GBX 480 ($5.83) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 343 ($4.16) to GBX 310 ($3.76) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $3.47 on Friday. Trainline has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.