Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT at $38.33

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $152,590.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ichor

Ichor Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 50.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Ichor stock opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.01. Ichor has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

