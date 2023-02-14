Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives $2.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BRF by 55.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,195,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 425,523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BRF by 10.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 79,759 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in BRF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 63,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in BRF by 82.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 44,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in BRF by 64.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 205,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 80,562 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $4.13.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

