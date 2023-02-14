Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives $13.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.40 ($11.18) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €14.50 ($15.59) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th.

Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Down 2.5 %

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -632.00 and a beta of 0.68. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $7.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

