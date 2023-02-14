Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.61. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 23,372,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,492 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,367,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 351,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,321,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,706,000 after acquiring an additional 141,298 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 16.5% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,813,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,261,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after acquiring an additional 175,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

