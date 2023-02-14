Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.
GSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 92,757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ferroglobe Stock Up 0.7 %
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $593.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
