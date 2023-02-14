Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Analysts

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

GSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ferroglobe from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ferroglobe by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 92,757 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ferroglobe by 49.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 60,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,187.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferroglobe Stock Up 0.7 %

GSM stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $593.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.