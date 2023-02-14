Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $12.71

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 845.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 42,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 35,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 25,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a current ratio of 12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $678.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.22.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

