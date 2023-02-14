Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $6.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

VFF opened at $1.08 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.

Insider Transactions at Village Farms International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Patrick Henry acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,240. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio bought 54,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,175.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,313,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,338,252.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Patrick Henry bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 821,590 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 219,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

See Also

