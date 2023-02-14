Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Receives $6.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.06.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Village Farms International Stock Performance
VFF opened at $1.08 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 821,590 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 469,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 219,439 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Village Farms International by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
