Brokerages Set Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT at $17.17

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKYA. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences

In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 26,113 shares of company stock valued at $328,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.10. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

