Brokerages Set Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT at $17.17

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKYA. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Akoya Biosciences
In other Akoya Biosciences news, CFO Joseph Driscoll sold 24,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $308,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 26,113 shares of company stock valued at $328,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance
Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.10. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.57.
About Akoya Biosciences
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akoya Biosciences (AKYA)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.