Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on BP from GBX 700 ($8.50) to GBX 1,000 ($12.14) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BP from GBX 527 ($6.40) to GBX 549 ($6.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on BP from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 500 ($6.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 560 ($6.80) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 588 ($7.14).

BP Stock Up 2.6 %

BP stock opened at GBX 560 ($6.80) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 481.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 464.61. The company has a market capitalization of £101.57 billion and a PE ratio of -7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.57%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($444.06). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 67 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 546 ($6.63) per share, with a total value of £365.82 ($444.06). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 68 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 462 ($5.61) per share, for a total transaction of £314.16 ($381.35). Insiders have acquired 213 shares of company stock worth $105,360 in the last ninety days.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

