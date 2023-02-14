Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Increased by Analyst

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.57). The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.28.

UBER stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $37.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.