Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intact Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.93 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$231.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$226.00.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$198.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$170.82 and a 1 year high of C$209.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$197.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$197.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.83 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

