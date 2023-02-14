Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Issued By Wedbush

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tenable in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tenable’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. Tenable has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tenable by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,984,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,251,000 after purchasing an additional 337,206 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,939,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,086,000 after acquiring an additional 466,047 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,070,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,114,000 after acquiring an additional 295,201 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,532,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,775,000 after acquiring an additional 406,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $183,551.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,168.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,452 shares of company stock worth $1,686,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

